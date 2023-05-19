NEW YORK (AP) — Gustavo Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic received a seven-minute standing ovation following his first performance with the orchestra since he agreed to become music director. Dudamel conducted a performance of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony at David Geffen Hall, a program he is scheduled to repeat on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. The 42-year-old Venezuelan has been music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009 and will leave at the end of the 2025-2026 season. He agreed in February to a five-year contract as New York’s artistic and music director starting in 2026-2027.

