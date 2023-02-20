By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

Gustavo Dudamel has arrived at the New York Philharmonic for the first time since he was hired to become music director starting in the 2026-27 season. He was a top young conductor with wild, bushy hair when he made his debut with the orchestra in 2007. His hair is now closely cropped and salt-and-pepper speckled. Dudamel says that “With the time, with experience, you change a lot” and adds, “I keep that wild, wild animal Gustavo that is always there.” He will end his tenure with the Los Angeles Philharmonic to take the New York job.