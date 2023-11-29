By Ted Barrett, CNN

(CNN) — Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin said Wednesday evening that he plans to hold votes on subpoenas for two major conservative players when the panel meets Thursday morning, as part of its probe into ongoing ethics controversies at the Supreme Court.

The Democratic-led committee previously put off voting on subpoenas for Leonard Leo, the co-chairman of the board of the influential Federalist Society, and Republican donor Harlan Crow in the face of GOP threats to force votes on scores of politically fraught amendments.

Durbin told CNN he’s ready for Republicans, who say the move is politically motivated, to again offer up a large batch of amendments and that he’s prepared for the process to take several hours.

