By Joe Sutton, CNN

A dust storm in Illinois caused multiple car crashes along a major highway Monday, officials said.

The crashes along I-55 led to the interstate closing in Sangamon and Montgomery counties, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The city of Springfield, the state capital, is in Sangamon County.

“Interstate 55 in southern Sangamon and northern Montgomery counties remains closed in both directions because of numerous crashes caused by a dust storm, which has greatly reduced visibility,” the state Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.