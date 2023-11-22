THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — He’s been called the Dutch Donald Trump. He’s been threatened with death countless times by Islamic extremists, convicted of insulting Moroccans and the British government once banned him from entering the country. Now Geert Wilders has won a landslide victory in a Dutch election and is in pole position to form the next ruling coalition and possibly become the Netherlands’ next prime minister. Wednesday night’s election result appeared to take even political veteran Wilders by surprise. Wilders, with his sharp tongue and shock of peroxide blond hair, has long been one of the Netherlands’ best-known lawmakers at home and abroad. His populist policies and sometimes unruly hair have caused comparisons with Trump.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.