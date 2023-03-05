By Artemis Moshtaghian and Isa Kaufman-Geballe, CNN

A raging five-alarm fire at a grocery store in the Bronx is being investigated as having been started by a lithium battery in an e-bike, the New York City Fire Department said Sunday.

No injuries have been reported so far, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The blaze started around 10:45 a.m. Sunday at a single-level commercial building on Grand Concourse and 181st Street, the New York Police Department said.

Efforts to extinguish the flames are still underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

