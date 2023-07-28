JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Sampling and analysis of surface water has prompted a caution sign to be posted near Hunt Bridge on Fish Creek.

Under the direction of Teton District Health, the caution sign is posted due to high levels of E. coli, signaling an increased risk of pathogen-related illness. It is recommended to avoid swimming and similar water contact activities. Fish Creek will continue to be monitored during the recreation season and the Caution sign will be removed when testing indicates a reduced risk.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WYDEQ) created guidelines for the Waterborne Pathogen Public Notification Process for Publicly Accessible Water Recreation Sites. The Guidelines cover monitoring, surveillance and thresholds for E. coli. Water recreation sites include swimming, float tubing or in some manner being fully submerged in the water. E. coli are a diverse group of bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. Most strains are harmless, but four groups are known to be transmitted via contaminated food or water and can cause illness if they are swallowed. Symptoms vary for each person but often include gastrointestinal illness, such as stomach cramps and diarrhea. The presence of E. coli may also indicate elevated risk of the presence of and infection from other gastrointestinal pathogens.

In addition to the Caution sign on Fish Creek, water quality awareness signs are posted on Flat Creek in Karn’s Meadow, Russ Garaman Park, and Rafter J Ranch where the creek is frequently used. The signs include steps to minimize pathogen-related illness such as not swallowing water, rinsing off with clean water after swimming, drying ears thoroughly with a towel after swimming, and washing hands with soap and clean water before preparing or eating food.