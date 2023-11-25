IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A hopeful Eagle Scout candidate has found a unique way to help his community. McGuire Gitthens is doing a book drive for his Eagle Scout project.

“My Eagle Scout project is a book drive for the 3B Detention Center in Idaho Falls. I recently spoke to a woman who occasionally subs there as a teacher, and she told me that they were in dire need of books, good books for the kids to read, to enjoy themselves,” Gitthens said.

That discussion inspired him to fill the need the teacher told him about.

“I contacted them and they’re looking for about 100 books new in paperback. So I was like, okay, how am I going to fill this need? How am I going to be able to find all these books? And I found this little shop, Winnie and Mouse and so I thought would be awesome to help support a local business and then also collect these books for these kids,” Gitthens said.

McGuire says he plans on being at Winnie and Mo’s Book Store at 343 A St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 from 12 pm to 4 pm. He says that the drive will accept books as well as monetary donations as well.