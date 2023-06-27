By Kari Barrows

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An early college graduate from Henderson County will have her artwork on display in the nation’s capital.

A press release from Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) announced Briana Sosa-Trejo, a recent graduate of Henderson County Early College, as the 2023 Congressional Art Competition winner for North Carolina’s 11th district.

Her artwork, titled “Skeptical of Myself,” will be on display in the U.S. Capitol building for one year for the millions of U.S. Capitol visitors to see. Rep. Edwards says Briana will be starting her undergraduate studies at UNC Charlotte this fall.

“Briana is the first winner of the Congressional Art Competition since the time I’ve been sent to represent North Carolina’s 11th district, and I was pleased to be able to show her where her artwork is currently displayed in the U.S. Capitol,” the congressman said in his press release. “I’m glad to see how she used her exceptional talent to contribute to our community and wish her the best as she begins her undergraduate studies.”

According to the U.S. House of Representatives’ website, the Congressional Institute sponsors the nationwide art competition each spring to “recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.”

