(CNN) — Nearly two-thirds of North Carolina primary voters say that they’d consider former President Donald Trump fit for the presidency if he’s convicted of a crime, according to the initial results of CNN’s exit poll of Republican primary voters in the state, with slightly over half of GOP primary voters in Virginia saying the same.

Roughly 4 in 10 primary voters in North Carolina describe themselves as part of the MAGA, or “Make America Great Again,” movement, compared to about one-third in Virginia. That’s below the 46% in Iowa’s caucuses who identified with the MAGA slogan. In South Carolina, about 41% of GOP primary voters described themselves as identifying with MAGA, with about one-third of New Hampshire GOP primary voters saying the same.

Exit polls are a valuable tool to help understand primary voters’ demographic profile and political views. Like all surveys, however, exit polls are estimates, not precise measurements of the electorate. That’s particularly true for the preliminary set of exit poll numbers, which haven’t yet been weighted to match the final results of the primaries. But the results provide a glimpse of the type of voters turning out to participate.

The exit polls for North Carolina, Virginia and California’s Republican presidential primaries and California’s US Senate primary were conducted by Edison Research on behalf of the National Election Pool. The North Carolina Republican primary poll includes 1,484 interviews with Republican primary voters across 19 early in-person voting sites and 30 different polling places on Election Day, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points for the full sample.

The Virginia Republican primary poll includes 1,196 interviews with Republican primary voters across 30 different polling places on Election Day, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points for the full sample. The California Republican primary poll includes 585 interviews conducted prior to Election Day on February 25-March 3, using telephone, email and text messaging to reach respondents selected from the voter file, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points for the full sample. The California Senate primary poll includes 1,408 interviews conducted prior to Election Day on February 25-March 3, using telephone, email and text messaging to reach respondents selected from the voter file, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.0 percentage points for the full sample.

