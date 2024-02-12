We will update this story as we receive more information.

Police have been knocking on doors making sure neighbors are safe.

Garfield Street to Royal Avenue have been closed off.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police responded to a call shortly after 1 a.m. this morning to 985 Royal Place.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.