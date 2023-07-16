A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has trigged a tsunami advisory for the southern Alaska. The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred 65.8 miles south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday. The U.S. National Weather service sent a tsunami advisory saying the quake occurred at a depth of 13 miles. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says there is no threat to the islands.

By The Associated Press

