(CNN) — An earthquake rattled buildings across parts of the Northeast Friday morning, according to data from the US Geological Survey, with reports of it being felt from Philadelphia to New York City.

The New York Police Department said there were no damages or injuries reported.

The New York City Fire Department said the quake hit about 10:30 a.m., with the department receiving reports of shaking buildings.

“We are responding to calls and evaluating structural stability,” the department said in a statement. “There are no major incidents at this time.”

The light shaking would be unlikely to cause damage, per initial data indications from the USGS. Initial reports indicated a 4.8 magnitude quake, but that was revised to 4.7 before being adjusted back to 4.8. This could change again as more data is reviewed.

In part of New York City, residents spilled out onto the streets from tenements in the minutes after the shaking stopped.

The epicenter was just northeast of Lebanon, New Jersey, less than 50 miles west of New York City, according to the USGS.

The light quake was shallow, just below the surface at 5 km depth, which made it easier for residents in affected areas to feel the shaking. Initial reports indicate shaking was widely felt in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

