BANGKOK (AP) — An earthquake has been recorded off the southern coast of Myanmar with tremors also felt in Thailand, but there are no immediate reports of major damage. Myanmar’s meteorology department said the 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Monday morning was recorded about 95 miles south of Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, at 6 miles below the surface. Thailand’s meteorological department reported the quake as 6.0 magnitude and said tremors were felt in the capital Bangkok and nearby Nonthaburi province, about 280 miles from the epicenter. Different agencies often have different preliminary measurements for earthquakes. Many people in high-rise buildings in Bangkok reported feeling the tremors for about 15 to 30 seconds.

