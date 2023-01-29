BEIJING (AP) — Residents and travelers have sought shelter after a strong earthquake rocked a remote part of northwestern China. No injuries or major damage have been reported following the temblor that struck the Xinjiang region on Monday morning. The China Earthquake Networks Center registered the quake at magnitude 6.1 while the U.S. Geological Survey reported it as 5.7. Xinjiang is one of China’s most seismically volatile regions, though most quakes strike in sparsely inhabited areas outside major cities. Investigators are checking on the epicenter but no disruptions had been reported to the local power grid, oil and gas production or petrochemical industries. State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of people evacuating an airport departure hall and ceiling fixtures swaying.