NEW YORK (AP) — An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said as residents felt rumbling across the Eastern Seaboard. The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Lebanon, New Jersey. The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage.
