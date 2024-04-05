NEW YORK (AP) — An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said as residents felt rumbling across the Eastern Seaboard. The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Lebanon, New Jersey. The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage.

