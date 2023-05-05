IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – East Idaho farmers have concerns about possible water use restrictions.

The Eastern Idaho Water Rights Coalition met with stakeholders May 4 over a curtailment notice for groundwater usage.

The curtailment, issued by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, is the result of a call from surface water users in the Twin Falls area.

The call alleges that pumping water from the aquifer is reducing the water flows to the Snake River and springs in their area.

Alan Jackson manages the Bingham Groundwater District. He spoke to Local News 8 about groundwater user’s concerns, saying “On a year like this, we probably have the water to be able to mitigate any curtailments that would happen. But what we’re worried about in future years when that water is not going to be available and, you know, is the answer going to be to shut off hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland? And is there a better solution that doesn’t require something so destructive to the economy?”

Additional meetings over water rights and possible solutions are anticipated.