IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The East Idaho Home and Garden Show is coming to the Mountain America Center Friday and Saturday.
More than 100 vendors will be there showcases everything inside and outside, from garden displays to home improvements projects.
The show runs from noon to 8 p.m Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are $5. Children 12 and under are free. You can buy your tickets here.
