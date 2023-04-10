IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As part of National STD Awareness Week, Eastern Idaho Public Health is holding free STD testing for the full month of April.

The National Coalition of STD Directors reports from 2011 to 2020 Idaho has seen an 814% increase in gonorrhea, 408% increase in syphilis and a 34% increase in chlamydia.

Rachel Mugleston, a Nurse Manager at EIPH, says, “We want to reduce the stigma of getting screened. People think it’s a taboo or controversial thing to have to get screened and it really isn’t. It’s something that is part of routine healthcare, and it’s responsible healthcare. And so I just want people to feel more comfortable having those conversations and coming in and getting screened.”

The testing process can take 20 to 30 minutes. It only requires one finger prick. The screening will include testing for gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, Hepatitis C and HIV. Results for gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia are instant. Results for trichomoniasis, Hepatitis C and HIV can take a few days to get back.

EIPH says the testing and results are confidential and private. Idaho does not allow anonymous testing.

Mugleston says appointments are filling quickly.

Appointments can be scheduled at any EIPH location through an online request form from its website or by calling the nearest office.