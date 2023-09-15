POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 68-year-old Rigby man was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury sitting in Boise on one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.

The indictment alleges from June 2022 to Feb. 19, 2023, Robin Dwain Dunn conspired with others to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in eastern Idaho, and in October and November of 2022, Dunn knowingly and intentionally possessed fentanyl and methamphetamine, intending to distribute it to others. The indictment also alleges Dunn distributed fentanyl in November of 2022.

Federal agents with DEA, supported by detectives from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Falls Police Department, arrested Dunn on Sept. 14, 2023. Dunn is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale on Sept. 18, 2023, to be arraigned on the charges.

The charges in this case are each punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $1,000,000 and at least three years of supervised release.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Francis Zebari and Christopher Atwood are prosecuting the case.