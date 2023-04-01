ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department has announced the following road closures.
US Highway 20 from Ashton (milepost 361) to the Montana Border (milepost 406) is closed due to drifting snow and low visibility.
It is unknown how long the highway will be closed.
For more information on current road conditions, visit the Idaho 511 website.
Additional major road closures will be updated if necessary.
