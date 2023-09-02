BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)- Crowds lined the streets anticipating the beloved tradition of the Eastern Idaho State Fair opened up the week of fun with the annual parade. First responders from all over the region led the way for the entire parade.

Families in attendance all said that they enjoyed it.

“It was awesome. I’m from Casper, Wyoming. So we’re here visiting friends, and we’re not used to parades that are quite this long. So it was awesome. It was awesome to see all the community participation for sure,” said Travis Smith.

“Yeah, I’ve actually been in a couple of parades before,” said Koison.

Blackfoot Marching band then carried the torch spreading school spirit. Being followed by the school’s fall sports teams.

Many kids came away with a large candy haul but it wasn’t what was just inside the bag that made them big.

“I got a 10 lbs gummy bear,” said Koison.

“It’s all about the kids and making sure they have a good time and enjoy it. Get Lots of candy,” said Smith.