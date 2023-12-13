IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Looking for a winter day trip?

Experimental Breeder Reactor I, located 50 miles west of Idaho Falls on U.S. 20, will be open to the public Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is no cost for the tour, and this year, a free bus from Idaho Falls will be available for the first 50 people to register.

The reactor was completed in 1951 and became the first nuclear reactor to produce a usable amount of electricity on Dec. 20, 1951. EBR-I was operated until late 1963 and decommissioned in 1964. It was dedicated as a Registered National Historic Landmark on Aug. 25, 1966, by President Lyndon Johnson and Glenn Seaborg, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

“We made history at EBR-I on Dec. 20 and 21 back in 1951,” INL Media Relations and Digital Content manager Sarah Neuman said. “This is one more chance for us to share our history with community members.”

Visitors can download the free TravelStorys app before they leave home and listen to an on-demand tour of INL on their drive across the desert.

Winter is the off-season for the museum, but it will be open Dec. 20. No reservations are necessary. Guided and self-guided tours will be available. To sign up to ride the bus, send an email to tours@inl.gov with the number of people in your party.