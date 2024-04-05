By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — When the total solar eclipse passes over Mexico, the United States and Canada on Monday, 32 million people in the US who are located along the 115-mile-wide path of totality will witness an awe-inspiring celestial spectacle.

It’s a can’t-miss event and you obviously need a solid eclipse-themed playlist to serve as the soundtrack for your viewing experience. From the sunshine of the Beatles to the “darkness” of Simon and Garfunkel, with a little bit of “Cosmic Love” from Florence + the Machine thrown in, here’s a genre-spanning collection of tunes to accompany you through every phase of Monday’s solar event.

“Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest You’ll have approximately 3 ½ to 4 minutes to dance in the “moonlight” when the eclipse reaches its totality, according to NASA.

You’ll have approximately 3 ½ to 4 minutes to dance in the “moonlight” when the eclipse reaches its totality, according to NASA. “Ray of Light” by Madonna Need I say more?

Need I say more? “The Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel Hello darkness, my old friend.

Hello darkness, my old friend. “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles Hit play on this Beatles number as the sun comes back into view, but watch your eyes.

Hit play on this Beatles number as the sun comes back into view, but watch your eyes. “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish Let this song serve as a reminder to wear protective eyewear while observing the eclipse, otherwise you may end up with enough tears in your eyes to fill an ocean – or, worse: eye damage.

Let this song serve as a reminder to wear protective eyewear while observing the eclipse, otherwise you may end up with enough tears in your eyes to fill an ocean – or, worse: eye damage. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd Again, wear your protective eyewear, ok?

Again, wear your protective eyewear, ok? “Starman” by David Bowie For those who believe that we’re not alone as we collectively gaze to the heavens.

For those who believe that we’re not alone as we collectively gaze to the heavens. “Don’t Panic” by Coldplay No need to panic. It’s just an awe-inspiring celestial spectacle that we here in the US won’t see again for decades. No biggie.

No need to panic. It’s just an awe-inspiring celestial spectacle that we here in the US won’t see again for decades. No biggie. “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” by Stevie Wonder A total classic.

A total classic. “Heaven is a Place on Earth” by Belinda Carlisle While you’re looking up at the cosmic abyss, just remember there’s really no place like this blue marble we call home.

While you’re looking up at the cosmic abyss, just remember there’s really no place like this blue marble we call home. “Cosmic Love” by Florence + The Machine Hey, it sounds… cosmic.

Hey, it sounds… cosmic. “Brain Damage/Eclipse” by Pink Floyd As tempting as it is to let the entire “Dark Side of the Moon” album serve as your eclipse soundtrack, the two final songs on this masterful sonic collection are the obvious picks.

As tempting as it is to let the entire “Dark Side of the Moon” album serve as your eclipse soundtrack, the two final songs on this masterful sonic collection are the obvious picks. “Gravity” by John Mayer It’s the all-encompassing force that keeps all of the celestial objects in our solar system in orbit around the sun. And our feet on the ground as we look skyward.

It’s the all-encompassing force that keeps all of the celestial objects in our solar system in orbit around the sun. And our feet on the ground as we look skyward. “House of the Rising Sun” by the Animals As one of the most covered songs that exists, there’s a version out there for everyone so pick your favorite.

As one of the most covered songs that exists, there’s a version out there for everyone so pick your favorite. “Black Moon Rising” by Black Pumas The moon will look black as it takes its prominent position in the sky blocking out the sun, so this TK tune fits here.

The moon will look black as it takes its prominent position in the sky blocking out the sun, so this TK tune fits here. “Seven” by Taylor Swift This is a perfect opportunity to tell your eclipse-viewing partner, “love you to the moon and to Saturn.”

This is a perfect opportunity to tell your eclipse-viewing partner, “love you to the moon and to Saturn.” “Such Great Heights” by the Postal Service For the millennials, because why not?

For the millennials, because why not? “Madness” by Muse Because whenever there’s a solar event, madness ensues with crowds and lookie-loos.

Because whenever there’s a solar event, madness ensues with crowds and lookie-loos. “Champagne Supernova” by Oasis Maybe, just maybe, if you look up long enough you’ll find that champagne supernova in the sky that Liam Gallagher has been singing about since 1996.

Maybe, just maybe, if you look up long enough you’ll find that champagne supernova in the sky that Liam Gallagher has been singing about since 1996. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler Obviously, there is no greater eclipse song than Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit. Just don’t “turn around” or you’ll miss it!

There is definitely more. But we have to save something for the next total solar eclipse, which won’t happen until summer 2044!

