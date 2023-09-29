POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Inflation and rising housing costs are hitting hard across the country and in east Idaho.

The effect is also being felt on local charities.

Benny’s Pantry food bank at Idaho State University has benefitted from recent local food drives, but they are still having trouble keeping food on their shelves.

So many students and faculty need food assistance. The pantry can’t just rely on donated food right now.

“We have been spending between $700 and $900 a week to purchase food for the shelves,” ISU Student Care and Assistance Coordinator Lesa Crawford said. “We also get food bank donations as well, but we find by Wednesday our shelves are pretty depleted.”

The pantry says people can reach out to them at any time about making donations.

Any student of faculty member at ISU can use the Benny’s Pantry food bank twice a month with their University ID card.