RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a historic decision, Ecuadorians voted on Sunday against the oil drilling of a protected area in the Amazon, which is home to two uncontacted tribes and serves as a biodiversity hotspot. With over 90% of the ballots counted, around six in ten Ecuadorians rejected the oil exploration in Block 44, situated within Yasuni National Park, one of the world’s most biodiverse regions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.