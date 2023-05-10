The Honda Pilot and Hyundai Palisade are midsize SUVs with three rows of seating and a reputation for comfort and value. For the 2023 model year, both the Pilot and Palisade have been updated with new exterior styling, more available features and updated cabins with improved infotainment systems. Each has more rugged, truck-like models in the lineup too. The Pilot can be had in off-road-themed TrailSport trim with all-terrain tires and a raised suspension. Meanwhile, the new Palisade XRT features a blacked-out front grille, black alloy wheels and underbody skid plates. The automotive experts at Edmunds have tested each SUV to determine which is the better choice.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.