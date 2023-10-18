By NICK KURCZEWSKI
Edmunds
The automotive experts at Edmunds test SUVs of all shapes, sizes and prices. During these tests, certain models rise by excelling with highlights such as roomy seating and cargo areas, a comfortable ride, and easy-to-use touchscreens and technology features. Working with a budget cap of $40,000, Edmunds picked five SUVs to highlight and report on: the Hyundai Palisade, Honda CR-V, Kia Sorento, Mazda CX-50 and Subaru Outback.
