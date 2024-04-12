NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s national wildlife agency says eight buffaloes walked into low-lying power lines in the country’s west and were electrocuted. The incident happened at the Lake Nakuru National Park. The Kenya Wildlife Service says Friday the power lines were lying low on the ground after a wooden support pole broke. The country’s power distribution company has begun the process of replacing the wooden pole with a metallic one. Conservationists have in the past raised alarm over the risk of wild animals being electrocuted by power lines.

