ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian emergency services says at least eight passengers died and an estimated 100 are missing after their boat capsized in north-central Nigeria’s Niger state. The emergency services said Tuesday that the passengers were being conveyed to a market in the neighboring Kebbi state from Niger state’s Borgu district on Monday afternoon when the overloaded boat overturned in the Niger River. It is the latest in a series of deadly boat mishaps that increasingly point to regulatory failures. Past accidents have been blamed on overloading, the condition of the boat or a hindrance of the boat’s movement along the water.

