LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eight Las Vegas high school students between the ages of 13 and 17 years old were arrested on murder charges in the beating death of a schoolmate that was captured on cellphone video. Police say 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr. was hospitalized with severe head trauma and other injuries after the Nov. 1 attack and died a week later. They say the fight appeared to be over a pair of headphones and a vape pen, and the students had agreed to walk to an alleyway around the corner from campus to fight after classes ended for the day at Rancho High School in eastern Las Vegas. Police are seeking to arrest two other teens seen in the video of the attack.

