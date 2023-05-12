IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eight local schools won team district track and field titles Friday, and countless athletes won championships and punched their tickets to next week’s state tournament.

At Ravsten Stadium, Highland (girls) and Rigby (boys) won team titles in the 5A High Country while Skyline (girls) and Idaho Falls (boys) took home team championships in the 4A High Country.

Plus, in Pocatello, Preston (girls) and Pocatello (boys) won 4A South East Idaho crowns while Snake River (girls) and Marsh Valley (boys) took the 3A titles.

You can view the full results from the 5A and 4A High Country tournament here, and you can view the 4A and 3A South East Idaho tournament results here.