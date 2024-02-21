BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Eastern Idaho State Fair Board of Directors is looking for a Grand Marshal to represent the fair at the 2024 Opening Day Parade.

This special person is chosen based on their lifetime service to the Eastern Idaho State Fair and/or the community.

Nominees must be located in or affiliated in Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power or Teton.

Nominations are accepted throughout the year, and forms must be turned in by May 15 for the nominee to be considered for this year’s fair.

You can download an application HERE.

The Grand Marshal is announced in July annually.