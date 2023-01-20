CHICAGO (AP) — A man considered one of the chief aides to convicted drug boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman has pleaded guilty in Chicago federal court to distributing more than 150 kilograms of cocaine and more than 30 kilograms of heroin. Fifty-one-year-old Felipe Cabrera Sarabia, known as “The Engineer,” faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a possible life sentence. His sentencing is set for July 7. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that during a hearing Friday before U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Sarabia said through an interpreter that he had “always made a living as a cattle rancher.”