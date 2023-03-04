By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A bipartisan effort among states to combat voter fraud has found itself in the crosshairs of conspiracy theories fueled by Donald Trump’s false claim about the 2020 presidential election and now faces an uncertain future. One state has dropped out, a second is in the process of doing so and a handful of other Republican-led states are deciding whether to stay. The aim of the Electronic Registration Information Center has been to help the member states maintain accurate lists of registered voters. This effort to improve election integrity and thwart voter fraud has become a target of suspicion after a series of online posts early last year questioning its funding and purpose.