LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Republican who led a movement of candidates who promoted Donald Trump’s lies of a stolen 2020 election is set to announce he will run for the U.S. Senate next year against Democratic incumbent Jacky Rosen in the swing state. Jim Marchant’s entrance in the race Tuesday poses headaches for national Republicans who are trying to prevent a repeat of the midterms, when voters in battleground states largely rejected candidates who ran on election conspiracies. Marchant lost to a Democrat in last year’s race for Nevada secretary of state. The self-described “MAGA conservative” and fierce supporter of Trump becomes the first major Republican to challenge Rosen.

