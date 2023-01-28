By MARC LEVY and JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers who’ve spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those GOP legislator propose is likely to fail. Even so, the high-profile appointments give the lawmakers a platform to cast further doubt on the integrity of elections in states that will be pivotal for selecting the next president in 2024. And awarding them such plum positions would appear to run counter to the message delivered in last November’s elections, when voters rejected election-denying candidates running for top offices in key states.