IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane is encouraging Idahoans to vote on Election Day, Nov. 7. Voting is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters may check their polling location at VoteIdaho.gov.

Voters planning to vote absentee must return completed ballots to county election offices or official drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots should not be sent by mail, as they will not arrive in time to be counted. As of late Monday afternoon, 67% of absentee ballots issued statewide have been returned, leaving 15,926 absentee ballots outstanding. Click HERE for the latest absentee information.

“Idahoans, your vote matters. Before you head to the polls, take a moment to be prepared. Check your polling location and preview the races and measures up for election in your county,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said.

Tips to be ready for Election Day:

To see the list of races and measures by county on the Nov. 7 ballot, click HERE.

Voters may register to vote at early voting or at the polls on Election Day with a photo ID and proof of residence.

For specific information regarding polling places, and other election-related details, voters are encouraged to visit VoteIdaho.gov.

For a full list of the races all across our region, you can visit our Election Voter’s Guide here.