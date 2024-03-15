BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — You might qualify to have your property taxes deferred under Idaho’s Property Tax Deferral program.

The program lets you postpone paying taxes on your home and up to an acre of land. You eventually repay the taxes plus interest to the state of Idaho.

You can apply for the program online at tax.idaho.gov/proptaxrelief. You’ll need an email address. You also can get a paper application on the Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov or from your county assessor. Apply online or mail an application to your county assessor by Sept. 3, 2024. Applicants must apply and qualify for this program every year.

You might qualify for a property tax deferral if all of these are true: