BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — You might qualify to have your property taxes deferred under Idaho’s Property Tax Deferral program.
The program lets you postpone paying taxes on your home and up to an acre of land. You eventually repay the taxes plus interest to the state of Idaho.
You can apply for the program online at tax.idaho.gov/proptaxrelief. You’ll need an email address. You also can get a paper application on the Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov or from your county assessor. Apply online or mail an application to your county assessor by Sept. 3, 2024. Applicants must apply and qualify for this program every year.
You might qualify for a property tax deferral if all of these are true:
- You’re an Idaho resident.
- You own and occupy your home or mobile home, it’s been your primary residence since before April 15, 2024, and your home doesn’t have a reverse mortgage or home equity line of credit.
- Your total 2023 income was $58,304 or less.
- You’re any of the following as of January 1, 2024:
- 65 or older
- Former POW or hostage
- Motherless or fatherless child under 18
- Blind
- Widow(er)
- Veteran with a 10% or more service-connected disability or receiving a pension from Veteran’s Affairs (VA) for a non-service-connected disability
- Disabled as recognized by the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, or Federal Civil Service. If you’re not covered by the listed agencies, then disabled as recognized by a public employee retirement system.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.