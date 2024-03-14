By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Elton John may have stopped touring, but he’s still keeping busy.

The legendary singer, 76, recently talked to “Extra” about his current life, eight months after John’s farewell concert was held at Los Angeles landmark Dodger Stadium.

“After you run around the world nonstop for practically your whole life, it did take a while [to adjust,] but we’re settling in now,” John told the outlet.

He’s been enjoying life at home with his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons.

“We’re doing lots of creative things — musicals and stuff like that,” John said. “I still have my finger on the pulse, running around. We’re spending more time with our kids.”

John is still working, even though he’s not hitting the road.

He’s told “Extra” he has two new musicals in the works, one on the late Tammy Faye Bakker that is heading to Broadway, as well an adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada” with Vanessa Williams starring as Miranda Priestly.

“One has taken 12 years, one has taken eight years,” John said. “They will be ready, but you have to be patient.”

“I do like writing them because it’s a collaboration with a lot of people,” he added. “It takes a long time to [bring] to the stage.”

