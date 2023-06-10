HIESE, Idaho-Officials are searching for a vehicle after a truck was reported to be underwater near Byington Boat Ramp on Saturday morning.
The driver’s condition is unknown at this time, but officials confirm that they have been transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The situation is developing, and updates will be provided if more information is released.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.