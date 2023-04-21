PARIS (AP) — The immense success of the Netflix series “Emily in Paris” has transformed a quiet, untouched square in the French capital into a tourist magnet. The sliver of a neighborhood is tucked deeply away near the historic Latin Quarter and the magnificent, domed Pantheon. For diehard, beret-wearing fans of the show, it has become a landmark of its own. It’s where the fictional character Emily Cooper lives, dines and savors French pastries. The newfound attention can be disruptive for the real people who live and work here. But the show is also igniting a new passion for Paris — and even anti-Emily graffiti has become part of the attraction.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.