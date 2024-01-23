By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Those who were lucky enough to hear their names read among the Oscar nominees on Tuesday morning are expressing their gratitude for the honor.

“Poor Things” star Emma Stone gave a shout-out to her fellow nominees and called the movie’s 11 nominations “a surreal dream.”

“I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories,” she said in a statement provided to CNN. “The team of artists who contributed to ‘Poor Things’ gave it everything and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence.”

“Poor Things” was the second most nominated film, behind “Oppenheimer.”

Netflix received 18 nominations across 10 films, including nods for “Nyad,” Maestro,” and “El Conde.”

Annette Bening, nominated for best actress for “Nyad,” said in a statement she was “thrilled and over the moon with excitement” to be nominated for an Academy Award. Her “Nyad” costar Jodie Foster also scored a nomination.

Musician Jon Batiste’s “It Never Went Away” from the film “American Symphony,” that in part chronicles his wife’s battle with cancer, was nominated for best original song for the.

“Making music is an act of survival. There was a stretch of time during which my wife Suleika was in the hospital and we weren’t sure she’d make it,” Batiste said in a statement to CNN. “This song began as a lullaby, so she could have a restful aura in the hospital room…We are grateful to be surrounded by love.”

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, nominated for their song “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” said in a joint statement they were ” excited and grateful beyond words.”

“This really is the highest honour to be recognized by our peers and heroes from the Academy. And in a year of so many extraordinary songs – including those from our incredible fellow Barbie contributors,” the statement said. “It’s a testament to Greta Gerwig’s power to inspire and bring out the very best in everyone around her. Thank you so much.”

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, who previously won in the best original song category for “No Time to Die,” said, “As lifelong fans of film, music in film and the Academy Awards, this means everything to us.”

Celine Song, who scored her first nomination in the best original screenplay category for “Past Lives,” said she is “overwhelmed” by the recognition.

“Some of the experience working on a debut film is secretly questioning if you belong, if people will support your vision. It has been equal parts scary and rewarding to make this film and release it into the world,” she wrote in a statement. “It is with immense gratitude to those who championed my vision that I now get to be among these giants of screenwriting.”

She added: “There’s an Eastern concept in our film called In-Yun, which is the miraculous connection and love we have with each other just by being in the same place at the same time. It’s the result of thousands of lives we’ve shared before this one. Our entire filmmaking team felt this deeply while making Past Lives. Today’s news makes me feel like many of our filmmaking peers felt the same way. Thank you.”

