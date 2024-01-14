LOS ANGELES (AP) — They’re four months late, but the Emmys have finally arrived. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Monday night, hosted by Anthony Anderson and airing on Fox. The top nominees this year are “Succession” on the drama side and “Ted Lasso” on the comedy side. Each could win a best series Emmy for its final season after winning twice before. “Succession” could be challenged by another HBO show, “The Last of Us,” and “Ted Lasso” could have its hands full with fellow nominee “The Bear.” The ceremony usually held in September was moved to January because of last year’s historic Hollywood strikes.

