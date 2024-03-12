By Kristen Consillio

MANOA, Hawaii (KITV) — Employees describe Paris Oda, who police say stabbed his wife and three children to death before killing himself, as a family man.

“He love his family so much,” said Cammy Divers, Oda’s employee. “He would get up early morning to prepare their lunch and cook their breakfast and he would let his wife sleep. I was like, ‘Oh you’re such a good husband and dad.’”

That’s why they’re baffled Oda is accused of the second deadliest mass murder in the islands.

“I was crying all night, all day. I couldn’t sleep,” she said. “It just so hurt because they’re just like my family.”

A former and current employee told Island News Oda, who ran Oda ‘Ohana Chiropractic, was close to his family — his wife Naoko and three children Sakurako, Orion and Nana. They said Oda was a happy guy who liked to chat with his patients up until late last year when his demeanor completely changed.

“He had depression because he just totally changed — no smiling, nothing. Sometimes he looks so just grouchy,” Divers said. “I kind of scared to talking to him because he seems really unhappy person.”

Even his patients noticed the changes.

“Some of the patients had told me that, ‘Oh what happened with Dr. Oda? He’s kind of quiet.’ Some of the patients said, ‘Is it because of me?’”

Police are still investigating a motive for the killings, but employees said Oda was struggling with financial difficulties.

