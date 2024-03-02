MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Treasure Valley residents between the ages of 14 to 24 are invited to attend a career exploration and hiring event in Meridian, Saturday, March 2.

The event will be held at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Junior Achievement of Idaho, an event partner, will be onsite to help teens with their resumes. Two 30-minute career exploration workshops will also be available for participants to attend at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Over 25 employers plan to attend the Idaho Department of Labor event including Roaring Springs, Wahooz, Admiral Beverage (Pepsi), Blue Bird Car Wash, Bogus Basin, Cinemark Majestic, Dairy Queen, Intermountain Pet Hospital and many more.

To view a full list of employers, visit the calendar of events.

For job search and interview tips, visit labor.idaho.gov/publications. Search under Job Seeker Publications.