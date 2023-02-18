SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona aquarium is celebrating the hatching of three African penguin chicks. Officials at OdySea Aquarium say as an endangered species, any successful hatching for the penguins calls for celebration. The director of animal care and education at the facility in Scottsdale says the African penguin population has declined 23% in the past two years alone, and OdySea is partnering with other accredited zoos and aquariums as part of a breeding program aimed at building healthy genetic populations. Officials say the chicks will remain behind the scenes until they’re ready for a public appearance.