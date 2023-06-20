ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s removal of a subsidy that helped reduce the price of gasoline has increased costs for people already struggling with high inflation. But it also potentially accelerates progress toward reducing emissions in Africa’s largest economy. In a country where only about half of the population has access to grid electricity and those who do still endure blackouts, purchasing the fossil fuel to power backup generators has now become too expensive. That’s increased interest in small solar systems at homes and businesses. But the government hasn’t detailed whether the money it’s saving from the subsidy will go toward sustainable investments or announced any incentives to make solar more affordable and accessible.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.