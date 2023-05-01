By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business
Environmental groups are suing the Federal Aviation Administration in federal court over SpaceX’s launch of its massive Starship rocket last month.
The rocket — the most powerful ever built — lifted off the pad, spewing debris over miles, before exploding over the Gulf of Mexico four minutes into flight.
This story is breaking news and it will be updated.
