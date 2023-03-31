SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is clearing the way for California rules that will phase out the sale of diesel-powered trucks. The rules require companies to sell more electric trucks of varying sizes all the way up to massive vehicles weighing more than 33,000 pounds. The rules are part of California’s plan to cut planet-warming carbon emissions and improve air quality in heavy-traffic areas. The state is also aiming to end the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The announcement comes as activists are asking regulators to adopt stricter tailpipe emissions standards at the national level.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

